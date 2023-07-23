Posted: Jul 23, 2023 8:22 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2023 8:23 AM

Tom Davis

One person has died as the result of injuries received in a crash that took place Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Bartlesville.

The collision occurred at 7:30am Saturday on Nowata Road near Macklin. The incident involved three vehicles. According to Chris Neal with the Bartlesville Police Department, one person has died of the injuries sustained in the crash. The others are expected to survive.

More information will become available on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.