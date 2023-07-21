Posted: Jul 21, 2023 3:22 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2023 3:22 PM

Nathan Thompson

If you are planning to head to Tulsa over the weekend, there are a few traffic snarls you'll want to be aware of.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says northbound Highway 75 between the Creek Turnpike and 96th Street is narrowed to one lane through September for emergency bridge repairs. The westbound ramp on the turnpike at the intersection with Highway 75 is controlled by a stop sign.

Additionally, Highway 412 between Interstate 44 and the Verdigris River will have intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through July 26.

ODOT also says eastbound Interstate 244 between Harvard Avenue and Yale Avenue in Tulsa will be narrowed from 7 p.m. tonight (Friday) until 3 a.m. Saturday.