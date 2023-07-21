Posted: Jul 21, 2023 8:12 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2023 9:20 AM

Tom Davis

An 18-year old Mounds man is dead after a single-vehicle fatality collision Thursday evening in Osage County.

OHP says Tyler Bolding, 18, of Mounds, was pronounced deceased on scene due to injuries sustained during collision.

The fatality collision occurred Thursday evening at approximately 11:35 on State Highway 11, 5 miles north of Skiatook in Osage County.

A 17-year-old juvenile of Mounds was the driver of the vehicle. He was transported to St. Francis in Tulsa where he was treated and released.

The incident is under investigation.