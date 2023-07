Posted: Jul 17, 2023 3:35 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2023 3:35 PM

Nathan Thompson

Just over 1,400 PSO customers are without power on the northern sides of Bartlesville and most of Dewey.

According to PSO, the outage began at around 3:22 p.m. Monday. The utility company is assessing the condition. No word yet on what caused the outage, or how long it will last.