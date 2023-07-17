Posted: Jul 17, 2023 1:51 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2023 1:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

Beginning this week, free rides will be available through the city of Bartlesville's CityRide program to the Osage Hills State Park Swimming Pool, located about 15 miles west of Bartlesville.

United Community Action Program, the umbrella organization that operates Bartlesville’s public transportation program CityRide, will begin providing the shuttle service on Tuesday of this week.

The service will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays until Aug. 3.

The CityRide bus will pick up riders at two locations, Robinwood Park and Frontier Pool, at the following times:

Pick up:

Robinwood Park, 2200 S.E. Frank Phillips Blvd. 11:45 a.m.

Frontier Pool, 312 S.W. Virginia Ave. Noon

(Return from pool at 5:30 p.m.)

Drop off:

Frontier Pool Approximately 6 p.m.

Robinwood Park Approximately 6:15 p.m.

Youth under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a guardian to ride.

Osage Hills State Park Swimming Pool rates are the same as city of Bartlesville-owned pools, $2 for ages 6 and under and $4 for ages 7 and older.