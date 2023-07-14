Posted: Jul 14, 2023 3:34 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2023 3:34 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Cherokee Nation is providing a one-time payment of $150 through its annual Children’s Clothing Assistance Program to income-eligible Cherokee children residing anywhere in the United States.

Applications will be accepted beginning Monday, July 17, with Cherokee Nation Human Services accepting applications through the tribe’s online Gadugi Portal at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org until the deadline of Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at 5 p.m.

“Each year the clothing assistance program helps ease the burden of back-to-school costs and costs associated with winter coat needs for so many Cherokee families,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “We hope these funds will help ease some of those burdens.”

To qualify, applicants must be a Cherokee citizen as of July 17, 2023, and must be under the age of 19 as of July 17, 2023. Household income must not exceed 150% of the federal poverty income guidelines for household size.

Applications for the assistance program must be complete when submitted on the Gadugi Portal. Processing of applications containing incomplete or incorrect information may be delayed, and applicants may be contacted after the deadline for additional documentation or clarification.

Clothing assistance payments will be made electronically or by paper check after the application has been verified. The applicant’s Cherokee Nation citizenship number, name, and date of birth must match Cherokee Nation Registration records.

Cherokee children who meet all other requirements regarding eligibility but who live outside the U.S. should call 918-453-5000 ext. 5422, or ext. 3934 or ext. 6972 Monday-Friday during normal business hours.

For all other inquiries about the program, citizens should call 918-453-5058 Monday-Friday during normal business hours.

This year for the first time, the Children’s Clothing Assistance Program combines the tribe’s annual back-to-school payment and the annual fall/winter coat assistance payment into one program and a single application that provides eligible Cherokee children with a total of $150.