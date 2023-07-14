Posted: Jul 14, 2023 3:16 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2023 3:16 PM

Chase McNutt

The Tri County Tech Foundation recently announced the establishment of the Bank of Oklahoma Sapphire Legacy Scholarship endowment. The Bank of Oklahoma Scholarship Fund represents a partnership that extends beyond financial support. The mission of the Tri County Tech Foundation is to extend the reach of Tri County Tech and ensure no student is denied an education due to the lack of funds.

This contribution by Bank of Oklahoma will ensure the provision of a scholarship in their name every year Endowed funds continue in perpetuity, are never reduced, and scholarships are granted to qualifying students from the interest earnings.

Tri County Tech has locations in Bartlesville, Pawhuska, and Nowata, Oklahoma. Foundation assistance is available to qualifying students in three critical areas: Tuition Assistance, Emergency Aid, and Food Assistance. For more information about how you can change the lives of others, visit: tricountytech.edu/foundation.