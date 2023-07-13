Posted: Jul 13, 2023 2:09 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2023 2:09 PM

Matt Jordan & Nathan Thompson

A search warrant led to five arrests in Parsons, Kansas.

48-year-old Krystal Dawn Gatewood, 49-year-old Clyde Douglas McGlory, 43-year-old Joseph Patrick Treiber, 33-year-old Stacey Marie Cash and 43-year-old Daniel Owen Umbarger were all arrested.

According to the Parsons Police Department, the search warrant was the conclusion of a multi-month investigation into potential drug activity in the area. During their search, police say they located paraphernalia for the packaging and sale of illegal narcotics, along with paraphernalia for the use of narcotics. They also located methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun.

All five suspects were charged on numerous drug charges for possession and distribution. Gatewood has added charges of criminal use of weapons. McGlory had two Parsons municipal warrants. Umbarger has an additional charge of interference with law enforcement officers.