Posted: Jul 13, 2023 2:03 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2023 2:03 PM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest announced this week the hiring of Cory Snelson as business development representative serving Bartlesville and Dewey.

Snelson comes to Arvest with 14 years of sales and business development experience. She was most recently employed with US Cellular where she worked for seven years.

“We are thrilled to have Cory join us at Arvest,” said local Arvest Bank President Kim Moyer. “She brings a great deal of experience to this position and comes highly recommended. Cory is already engaged with our team and with the community.”

According to a news release, Snelson serves as WORK Chairperson for Young Professionals, a committee member for HOT Street Party and is on the fundraising committee for Martha’s Task. In addition, she is a chamber advocate for the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce.

“I look forward to applying my skills and experience at Arvest to develop strong business relationships and continue my involvement in the Bartlesville community that I love,” Snelson said.

Snelson graduated from Skiatook High School and is currently attending Rogers State University, pursuing a degree in organizational leadership. She has been married for 13 years to Jesse Snelson and has two sons.