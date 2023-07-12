Posted: Jul 12, 2023 3:16 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2023 3:16 PM

Matt Jordan & Nathan Thompson

Two Florida men are arrested in Nowata County.

24-year-old Raheem Davis and 27-year-old Elighjah Conti were arrested for possession of counterfeit currency and conspiracy to commit a felony. The Nowata County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle being driven 101 mph in a 65 mph zone on Highway 169. Conti was driving the vehicle and told the deputy they were driving from Tampa, Florida to St. Louis, Kansas. Neither Conti or Davis had a valid driver's license.

During a search of the rental vehicle, $16,800 in counterfeit U.S. currency was found hidden under the back seat. Officers discovered Davis was already on supervised probation for possession of counterfeit notes. Davis also has several prior convictions from three states for crimes ranging from fraudulent activity to robbery with a firearm.