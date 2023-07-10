Posted: Jul 10, 2023 6:07 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2023 6:10 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Board of Education met for their regular monthly meeting in what was a relatively short Monday night. The board first approved the agenda for the 2024 fiscal year before approving a laundry list of items. The superintendents report covered the big air conditioning projects going over the summer.

One of two projects have been completed, while the other one is still expected to be completed before the start of August. There was also an announcement that the dugout roof's for the baseball and softball complex have been redone. The board later would have a semi-lengthy discussion on whether or not to terminate the school’s corporal punishment policy.

Superintendent explained why he recommend the board terminate the policy.

The board would vote to terminate the policy. The board will meet again on August 7th, for their final meeting before the new school year begins.