Posted: Jul 10, 2023 1:05 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2023 1:05 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners met Monday morning to receive several reports and to dispose of surplus equipment.

The commissioners will receive reports from multiple county entities including Emergency Management, the Health Department, the Clerk’s office, the Assessor’s office, the Election Board and the Sheriff’s office.

The commissioners approved the disposal of several pieces of outdated office equipment at the County Health Department before opening bids for the sale of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee from Washington County Emergency Management.

During the commissioners report, District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap says progress is being made on the bridge project over Double Creek just north of Ramona