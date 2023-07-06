Posted: Jul 06, 2023 9:40 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2023 9:40 AM

Shea Neal & Nathan Thompson

Some Kansas communities are now in the next stage of a water shortage warning.

The City of Sedan and all of Chautauqua County, along with a portion of Montgomery County, moved to Stage 2 because of lake levels being five feet below normal.

Public Wholesale Water Supply District 20, which supplies water to 11 different entities across the counties, says that district water supplies will be monitored daily.

A new odd/even lawn watering system will be imposed, outdoor water use will be restricted to before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m., golf courses will restrict watering to after sunset, and refilling of swimming pools will occur one day a week after sunset.

Excess water use charges will also be considered during this time.