Posted: Jul 05, 2023 9:27 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2023 9:28 AM

Tom Davis

Nearly 200 people atteneded the come-and-go Fentanyl Awareness Event on Tuesday at Unity Square.

The event was hosted by Get Real Ministries at the request of Krystall Everly from Tulsa who said she wa moved by God to rent the space for the presentation.

There was a sharing of Christian music, testimonies from those who have or are recovering from a life of drug usage.

Krystall Everly also addressed the crowd by sharing the increasing numbers narcan events and overdoses over the past three years provided by the Bartlesville Police Department.