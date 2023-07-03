Posted: Jul 03, 2023 9:44 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2023 10:04 PM

Nathan Thompson

Voters in the city of Bartlesville will head to the polls on Oct. 10 to decide on a $17.6 million general obligation bond.

The Bartlesville City Council approved an ordinance Monday night to set the election date and the projects that will be included if voters approve it.

Nate Ellis, an attorney with The Public Finance Law Group, explains what voters will see on the ballot

The four propositions include $2.4 million for Public Safety Buildings and Facilities projects, $696,000 for Municipal Buildings and Facilities projects, nearly $12.3 million for Streets and Bridges, and $2.2 million for Parks and Recreation.

If voters pass the bond projects, property tax millage rates will remain the same, resulting in no increase in taxes.