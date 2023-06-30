Posted: Jun 30, 2023 12:22 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2023 12:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

It’s time to celebrate our nation’s birthday. There are several events going on across Washington, Osage and Nowata counties to enjoy the festivities.

Here’s a listing of some Independence Day events across the region.

Copan Lakeside Fireworks

At Copan Lake, the fireworks show begins at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. We will be broadcasting live on 104.9 FM KRIG from Copan Point beginning at 8:30 p.m. and we will provide the music for the fireworks display.

Caney Valley Independence Day

A full day of festivities will take over Ochelata on Saturday, with a parade at 9 a.m., a softball tournament at 12 p.m. and fireworks after dark. We will broadcast live beginning at 9 a.m. through the end of the parade on 104.9 FM KRIG.

Nowata 4th of July Celebration

Tons of family fun is planned for July 4 in Nowata’s Jack Gordon Park. The day starts at noon with a cookout benefitting the Nowata Fire Department. A water spout and inflatable activities begin at 4:30 p.m., the turtle races begin at 5 p.m., an auction starts at 6:30 pm., a free watermelon feed begins at 8 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk. We will broadcast from the park from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on 104.9 FM KRIG.

Dewey 4th of July Fireworks

A great evening of music, food and fireworks will be held at Don Tyler Park in Dewey on July 4. Music starts at 6 p.m. and the fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. The traditional Dewey Duck Derby will not be held this year because of the ongoing water shortage in the area. We will be at Don Tyler Park from 4-6 p.m. broadcasting live on 104.9 FM KRIG.

Bartlesville Freedom Fest

Freedom Fest returns to Sooner Park in Bartlesville with tons of food, vendors, live music, a patriotic kids’ parade and costume contest, miniature golf, inflatables and fireworks. Freedom Fest begins at 6 p.m., the kids’ parade is at 6:45 p.m. and the live music begins at 7 p.m. at the bandshell. The fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. We will broadcast live from Freedom Fest from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then provide the music for the fireworks display on 100.1 FM KYFM.

Pawhuska Patriotic Party on the Prairie

The Pioneer Woman Mercantile will once again bring the Patriotic Party on the Prairie to downtown Pawhuska. The event begins at 4 p.m. with kids activities, a face painter, a mechanical bull, games, live music, street food and fireworks at dusk.

Events in southeast Kansas

A fireworks show in Caney takes place July 1 at 9 p.m. by the dam.

Chanute is hosting a Downtown Block Party July 1 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the 100 block of East Main. There will be face painting, food vendors, a community photo, and more.

There will also be fireworks at the Old City Lake in Sedan on July 3 at dusk.

Independence is having a Celebration in the Park on July 4. There will be rides and mini-golf, as well as a performance from the mid-continent band at 8 p.m., and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. to conclude the evening.

Neodesha is having Fireworks at Dark on Independence Day at Riverwalk Park.

Parsons is having a fireworks show on July 4 at Marvel Park.

In Coffeyville, the Summer Celebration will be at Walter Johnson Park on July 8. The event will feature car shows, live music, and a fireworks display.