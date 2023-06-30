News
Posted: Jun 30, 2023 10:12 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2023 10:12 AM
Inter-state Fair and Rodeo One Day Sale Begins
Matt Jordan
The Inter-State Fair and Rodeo One Day Sale starts today. The fair is held in Coffeyville, Kansas.
Sponsorship Chairman Courtney Jackson says the Fun Pass will be $30 for this one day only.
Tickets are required for ages four and up. Fun passes for the One Day sale are available in person at the Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce and online at fairandrodeo.com.
