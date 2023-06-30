Posted: Jun 30, 2023 9:42 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2023 9:42 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville/Washington County Emergency Management Council will hold their annual meeting just prior to the City Council on Monday.

During the meeting, the Emergency Management Council will hear various reports including a summary of activities, grants and the upcoming budget from Washington County Emergency Management staff.

Following the Emergency Management Council’s adjournment, the Bartlesville City Council will convene to discuss and take action on several items. The City Council is expected to approve a new lease agreement with the Kiddie Park that will allow the children’s amusement park to expand. Additionally, the council will discuss and take action on multiple economic development grants.

The City Council is also expected to set an Oct. 10 date for a general obligation bond election in Bartlesville.

The Emergency Management Council meeting begins at 5 p.m. Monday and the City Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the Council Chambers at Bartlesville City Hall and will be open to the public.