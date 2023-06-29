Posted: Jun 29, 2023 4:02 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2023 4:02 PM

Chase McNutt

A Washington County man was seen in court this Thursday on the charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rayden Lee Ballard was pulled over by an officer after he noticed that Ballard’s vehicle had a Kansas tag that showed only a decal for the month and not the year for expiration.

When the officer ran the plates, it showed that the vehicle had been reported stolen and that the registration had expired in 2019. After being pulled over, Ballard was searched to which officers discovered a pink glass smoking pipe in his pocket of his jeans. Ballard would then confess to having “dope” in his shorts pocket underneath his jeans.

Officers found 0.8 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket and then placed him under arrest. Ballard is being held over until July 7th and his bond is set at $4,000.