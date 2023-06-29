Posted: Jun 29, 2023 11:50 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2023 11:51 AM

Tom Davis

The Elder Care board of directors announced today that Christina Bishop has been named Chief Operating Officer & Officer in Charge at Elder Care.

According to Mark Wilburn, Elder Care board president, Bishop’s new role in leading the entire Elder Care operation comes at a good time as the industry faces continuing changes.

“Our aim in the upcoming year will be to focus on our core programs: DayBreak Adult Day Health, Foundation Therapy Specialists, and Case Management, to ensure we provide caring, effective, and efficient services while continuing to offer expanded services when appropriate. Christina’s leadership in the adult day health and other programs will be an integral part of our organization’s age-in-place leadership in community and region.”

Bishop has been employed with Elder Care for seventeen years with a background in behavioral science, psychology, working with neurologists and psychiatrists specializing in areas of dementia and mobility disorders, especially Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. She has served in many diverse leadership positions at Elder Care.

“My passion for working with aging adults continues to grow, as does my dedication to serving and developing quality programs that impact the lives of others in meaningful ways, " said Bishop.