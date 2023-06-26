Posted: Jun 26, 2023 9:16 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2023 10:48 AM

Tom Davis

A Tulsa woman was killed in a fatality crash Sunday evening at approximately 8:43 p.m. at Bartlesville Road (U.S. Highway 60) and County Road 2145, approximately 5 miles west of Bartlesville in Osage County.

OHP is still investigating just how the collision occured.

Be Vang, 29, of Tulsa was pronounced deceased at the scene from a head injury sustained in the collision.

Erica A. Spigell, 39, of Pryor, was transported by Bartlesville Ambulance to Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, where she was treated and released

Yeng Vue, 36 of Tulsa, was transported by Bartlesville Ambulance to Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, and then was transferred to St John’s Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in serious condition with a head injury.