Posted: Jun 23, 2023 9:34 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2023 9:34 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to discuss and possibly take action on a large list of items for their final meeting of June.

According to an agenda, the commissioners are expected to authorize Jerry Kelley to access several Oklahoma Emergency Grants for Washington County Emergency Management and to approve a memorandum between Washington County and the Cherokee Nation for the Respond, Recover, Rebuild Plan in emergency situations.

The commissioners are also expected to possibly approve the contract to stabilize the main building’s foundation at the Washington County Fairgrounds and to approve a contract for landscaping services at other county properties.

Washington County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrugh will also take the oath of office for the next term.

The commissioner’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.