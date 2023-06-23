Posted: Jun 23, 2023 8:52 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2023 8:52 AM

Tom Davis

BARTLESVILLE AMATEUR RADIO CLUB will host an annual "Field Day" June 24th at the Johnstone Park Pavilion in Bartlesville. The event will begin at 12:00PM and run until we decide to wrap up before dark. The General Public and all area Hams are invited to attend. You do not have to be associated with the local club to participate.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Paul Reedy, VP, said the setup time 9:00AM on the 24th. The actual transmitting begins around 1:00PM and will continue until about 6:00PM or so, that we can pack up before dark. The club will order food for those present later in the afternoon. Cost per meal will be $5 be present about 12-1PM to get on the meal list.

Field Day is held all over the United States on the last weekend in June with over 725,000 amateur operators in the U.S. ( Over 2.5 million throughout the world) demonstrating their ability to provide emergency communications during times when natural disasters (such as Katrina, tornadoes, wildfires,) eliminate normal communications. Amateur operators can and do provide emergency communications for Red Cross, Salvation Army, Emergency Management, Hospitals, and other agencies when needed. This annual event is the climax of the week long "Amateur Radio Week" sponsored by the ARRL, the National Association for Amateur Radio.

This field day will provide the general public an opportunity to observe amateur radio on the air. They will be operating on emergency power only, demonstrating they can continue operating when normal communications systems and power have been compromised by a disaster. If you have an interest in Amateur "Ham" Radio, or would like more information, this will be a great opportunity to learn and take part in several radio activities during the afternoon. Stations on site will include a CW (Morse Code), SSB (Single Side Band) and VHF (2Meter) radio. Area Licensed operators will be on hand to demonstrate operations, and answer your questions about Amateur Radio.

Talk-in Frequency:

W5NS Main VHF Repeater: 146.655MHz :: -0.6MHz Offset :: PL 88.5Hz