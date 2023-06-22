Posted: Jun 22, 2023 11:47 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2023 11:47 AM

Chase McNutt

The Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America will receive a boost in support for local scouts thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation. The funds from the donation will be used to help with scholarships for troop membership costs and uniforms, as well as assist with day camp costs for cub scouts.

Arvest Wealth Management senior client advisor Terri Taylor recently presented the check to Philip Wright, executive director of the Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts.

“It is a privilege to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” said Taylor. “The Cherokee Area Council has been teaching life skills to young people in our community for over one hundred years.”

“Thank you to the Arvest Foundation for this incredible gift to help provide positive effects through Scouting for Scouts in need,” said Wright. “For 114 years, the Cherokee Area Council has helped young people develop academic skills, self-confidence, ethics, leadership skills, and citizenship skills. Research shows that the Scouting program contributes to the academic development of the boys and girls who participate.”