Posted: Jun 22, 2023 10:33 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2023 4:59 AM

Evan Fahrbach

You know it is nearly the 4th of July in Bartlesville when Cherokee Avenue starts looking more patriotic than usual.

On Tuesday the Frank Phillips Home put up its annual flag display. The front lawn of Uncle Frank’s house is full of American flags to recognize our nation's holiday.

Michelle from Frank Phillips Home says this is a great way to remember the season.

The public is encouraged to visit the Home and take photos on the grounds - However, tours will not be held on the 4th in observance of the holiday.

Frank Phillips Home resides at 1107 Cherokee Ave. and is open Wednesday-Saturday from 9:30-4:30.