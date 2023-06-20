Posted: Jun 20, 2023 12:27 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2023 12:27 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Pioneer Woman Museum in Ponca City will host a special presentation on Saturday, July 1, at 11 a.m., on the history of Oklahoma’s first flag. Karen Smith Hunter will be the featured presenter.

Oklahoma became a state in 1907, but the first state flag was not adopted until 1911. It consisted of a red field with a five-pointed, white star edged with blue. The number 46, in blue, denoting Oklahoma’s position as the 46th state, was placed in the star’s center. This flag was replaced in 1925.

The program will also discuss the Betsy Ross Association. It is free to attend. The Pioneer Woman Museum is located at 701 Monument Rd. in Ponca City. For more information, please call 580-765-6108 or visit their website, pioneerwomanmuseum.com.



The Pioneer Woman Museum and Statue is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.