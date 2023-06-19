Posted: Jun 19, 2023 7:54 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2023 7:55 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska School Board held its month meeting Monday night and voted to accept to renew with Oklahoma Schools Insurance Group for the 2023-24 school year for $316,066.

Steve Tolson with Tolson Agency explained to the board some of the new things that insurance will not be picking up.

The school board also agreed to approve workers' compensation renewal with Oklahoma School Group f Assurance for $17,373.80

The school board also voted to approve the Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent’s contract. The school board meets on the second Monday of each month.