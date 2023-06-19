News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Jun 19, 2023
Bartlesville Disc Gold Club Donates $5,500 to Special Olympics Team
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting started off with some very positive developments Monday night for the district's most special students.
Bartlesville Disc Golf Club presented a $5,500 donation to the Bartlesville Special Olympics Team. Organizers say they held a disc golf tournament with 41 teams and 82 players, all to raise money for Special Olympics.
Jason Langham, the school district's executive director of special services and school operations, says Special Olympics holds an important place in his heart and the donation from the Disc Golf Club was greatly appreciated.
In other business, the Board of Education approved a $2 per hour pay increase for all classified workers in the district for the next school year and also approved the $4.1 million guaranteed maximum price for part two of the first phase for the expansion project at Wayside Elementary School.
The total guaranteed maximum price for phase 1 is projected to be approximately $10 million. The expansion project will add a new classroom wing, new office area, new library and a renovated cafeteria. The bond project was approved by voters in February 2023.
