Posted: Jun 19, 2023 5:48 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2023 5:48 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting started off with some very positive developments Monday night for the district's most special students.

Bartlesville Disc Golf Club presented a $5,500 donation to the Bartlesville Special Olympics Team. Organizers say they held a disc golf tournament with 41 teams and 82 players, all to raise money for Special Olympics.

Jason Langham, the school district's executive director of special services and school operations, says Special Olympics holds an important place in his heart and the donation from the Disc Golf Club was greatly appreciated