Bartlesville
Posted: Jun 15, 2023 9:37 AMUpdated: Jun 15, 2023 12:06 PM
HOT Street Party At Unity Square is Set for Friday, June 16
Tom Davis
The HOT Street Party sponsored by Young Professionals of Bartlesville is Friday, June 16 at Unity Square, 300 SE Adams Blvd., in Bartlesville.
Appearing on CAR TALK with Brad Doenges, Megan Ketchner and Anna Short with YPB said this free event will feature food trucks, live music from Chase Wilson, a kids' space, performances from local gymnastics teams, games, drinks, and more.
This year's HOT Street Party proceeds are benefitting Martha’s Task!
