Posted: Jun 14, 2023 9:48 AMUpdated: Jun 14, 2023 10:11 AM

Nathan Thompson

Visit Bartlesville has been named the Tourism Organization of the Year by the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association.

The announcement came Tuesday night during the Redbud Awards Gala at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.

an honor to receive the award. Maria Gus, executive director of Visit Bartlesville, says the award recognizes the overall performance of destination marketing for communities with a smaller budget of less than $500,000 per year. She says this is was a great year for tourism and it was

Gus thanked her staff at Visit Bartlesville and the community for being great ambassadors for the area

Visit Bartlesville also won Best Overall Marketing Campaign for smaller markets. The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce awon a merit award for the Ben Johnson Museum and Visit Tulsa was named the Tourism Organization of the Year for the larger markets. This is the second time Visit Bartlesville has won the Redbud Award for Tourism Organization of the Year for smaller markets.