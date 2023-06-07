News
Bartlesville Public Library Offers Free Spanish Classes
The Bartlesville Public Library is now offering free Spanish classes every Monday. The beginning Spanish classes begin at 5 p.m. and intermediate Spanish classes start at 6 p.m.
The classes are held in Meeting Room B at the library, located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave. They are geared for ages 16 and above.
For more information, call 918-338-4179 or 918-338-4174.
