Posted: Jun 07, 2023 1:04 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2023 1:04 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Public Library is now offering free Spanish classes every Monday. The beginning Spanish classes begin at 5 p.m. and intermediate Spanish classes start at 6 p.m.

The classes are held in Meeting Room B at the library, located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave. They are geared for ages 16 and above.

For more information, call 918-338-4179 or 918-338-4174.