Jun 01, 2023

Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson

An Arkansas man has been captured after stealing a truck and a side-by-side in South Coffeyville.

South Coffeyville Police Chief Wade Lamb says Mackenley Thompson from Siloam Springs took the truck from the Woodshed parking lot on Wednesday, when the owner left the truck running. After the truck got stuck in a field, Thompson came back to South Coffeyville and took a side-by-side from another resident. The side-by-side was later found with a flat tire near Onion Creek.

Lamb says the manhunt turned into a waiting game, with Thompson eventually caught a few hours later behind Cherokee Casino-South Coffeyville.