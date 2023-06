Posted: May 31, 2023 3:15 PMUpdated: May 31, 2023 3:20 PM

Dalton Spence

Osage Nation WIC announced on its Facebook page that the Osage Nation WIC and senior farmers market scheduled for Thursday, June 1 has been pushed back to June 2, because of unforeseen circumstances.

The Farmers Market on Friday is expected to be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Pawhuska WIC Office is located at 1301 Grandview Ave.