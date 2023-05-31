Posted: May 31, 2023 2:14 PMUpdated: May 31, 2023 2:15 PM

Dalton Spence

Osage Hills State Park is hosting its 12th annual free fishing clinic on Friday, June 2, at 9 a.m.

The event begins a presentation from the Department of Wildlife with State Park and Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Staff will assist anyone who would like to learn how to fish after the program ends.

Tackle and bait for the clinic is provided and all free of charge as well as parking during the event at Lookout Lake only. Once when the event is over, and you would like to stay longer you will need to pay for a parking pass.