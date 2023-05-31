News
Bartlesville
Posted: May 31, 2023 10:58 AMUpdated: May 31, 2023 10:58 AM
OKM Fesitval 2023 is Days Away
Tom Davis
OKM Music's Annual Music Festival is Days Away! Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm and John Mihm invited everyone to check out the lineup that features diverse genres.
The highlight of the Festival wil be Lee Greenwood, who is famous for his song "God Bless The USA."
Greenwood is on his final tour before retiring. He'll perform at Woolaroc on Friday, June 9.
Thursday, June 8, "A Night of Harmony" at Auditorium, Unity Square
4:30 p.m. | Gates Open/Children Activities/Food Trucks
5:00 p.m. | Jim Green, Magician – FREE
6:00 p.m. | Mads Tolling & The Mads Men – FREE
8:00 p.m.| Voctave
Friday, June 9, "Under the Stars" at Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve
5:30 p.m. | Jecelle Dobson
6:15 p.m. | Buffalo Rome: The Music of Laurel Canyon
8:15 p.m. | Lee Greenwood
Saturday, June 10, "Music Panorama" Bartlesville Community Center
8:00 pm / Time for Three (TF3)
Sunday, June 11, "And Sings My Soul" Bartlesville Community Center Children 12 & Under: FREE
6:00 pm
Pearlgrace & Co
Katy Nichole
Monday, June 12, 5:30 pm, "Candlelight Serenades" Tulsa Garden Center – The Mansion
5:30 p.m. | Tulsa Youth Baroque Orchestra
6:30 p.m. | Escher Quartet
8:30 p.m. | Candle Light Mozart Concert featuring Katie Mahan
