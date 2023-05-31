Posted: May 31, 2023 9:26 AMUpdated: May 31, 2023 9:31 AM

Tom Davis

Chrystal St. John for Cherokee Nation Tribal Council District 12 was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday.

Chrystal said, "We all have something to give to our people and communities. I felt the call to serve our people on the legislative body of the tribal council in my early twenties. It is my duty to follow that calling. "

Chrystal is a wife and mother of 3 children. She also served in the US Army. After her service, she started to pay attention to government and the Cherokee Nation government in particular.

"For ten plus years I have watched the legislative body of the Cherokee Nation. Some great things have come during that time that we should be proud of. However, outrageous salary raises of elected officials while denying health services and home repairs for our elders and children is not “good enough” government to me, said St. John. " I want to serve the people to better their lives before my own with better legislation, policies, services, " she added

In closing, Chrystal St. John said,"I would appreciate your vote this Saturday June 3rd! Be informed, make a choice and make sure you and your Cherokee family and friends go to vote this Saturday!! Share, call and remind them Vote at your precinct this Saturday 7am-7pm or early in Tahlequah today and tomorrow 7am-7pm at the election commission."