Posted: May 26, 2023 5:31 AMUpdated: May 26, 2023 5:38 AM

CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66 for Friday is Postponed

Tom Davis
 
CAPITOL CALL on KWON powered by Phillips 66 is postponed Friday due to the fact that our lawmakers are still working at the State Capitol.
 
Representative John B. Kane notified KWON that the lawmakers are still working on pending legislation, veto overrides and the state budget.
 
CAPITOL CALL will air next Friday at 9:30 am on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and FM 95.1.

