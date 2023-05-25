Posted: May 25, 2023 3:58 PMUpdated: May 25, 2023 4:07 PM

Dalton Spence

An inmate at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy passed away after being stabbed on May 19 according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC).

There was a statewide lockdown of correctional facilities stemming from the incident which has been changed to allow for structured movement in all correctional facilities except for the Dick Conner Correctional Center. The DCCC remains on lockdown and no visitation will be allowed until further notice. other faciilities will return to normal this weekend.