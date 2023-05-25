Posted: May 25, 2023 12:43 PMUpdated: May 25, 2023 12:43 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska City Council is holding a special meeting on May 25 with only one item question based around the entire meeting. The council members will go into an executive session to talk about hiring a city manager or tag someone the interim city manager.

The city council meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Dave Landrum Community Center, 520 Lynn Ave.