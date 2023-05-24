News
Bartlesville
Posted: May 24, 2023 11:51 AMUpdated: May 24, 2023 11:54 AM
Pups and Petals Adoption and Fundraising Event
Tom Davis
You are invited to an adoption and fundraising event featuring the dogs of our local WSPCA Saturday, May 27, from 10am-3pm at Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, 4605 Nowata Rd,Bartlesville.
The Pups and Petals event will also feature a raffle with all proceeds going to the WSPCA as well as a food truck, a scavenger hunt for the kiddos and a HUGE Memorial Day plant sale!
