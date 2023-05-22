Posted: May 22, 2023 10:16 AMUpdated: May 22, 2023 10:16 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on CITY MATTERS on KWON on Monday, City Manager Mike Bailey, Development Director Larry Curtis and City Engineer Michah Siemers brought us up to date on the issues facing Bartlesville.

When it comes to Bartlesville's water supply, City Manager Mike Bailey said, "there is some good news: the recent rains improved the lake levels by 1%. The bad news is that we are still nearly 5 feet below normal." Bailey hinted that more restrictions could be put in play in June if the water levels go down any further.

The City of Bartlesville recently reviewed the city's comprehesnive plan for the next five years. City Development Director Larry Curtis explains that The comprehensive plan is part of the Bartlesville NEXT Strategic Plan, which was under development most of 2022 and was finalized earlier this year.

“A comprehensive plan is a long-range blueprint for the physical, social and economic development of a community,” Curtis said. “It provides a framework for decision making by identifying community goals and objectives, analyzing existing conditions, and outlining strategies and policies for achieving those goals. It outlines a vision for the future of the city and provides a roadmap for achieving that vision.”

Curtis said the comprehensive plan will be developed with input from community members and stakeholders. The plan will cover a wide range of topics, including economic development, land use and zoning, transportation, public safety and quality of life.

“By identifying community goals and objectives, the plan helps to ensure that the City’s resources are directed towards achieving those goals in a coordinated and effective manner,” he said. “The plan also helps to promote transparency and accountability in decision making, as community members and stakeholders have a clear understanding of the City’s priorities and objectives.”

Curtis said the plan is also important because it helps to promote sustainable development and growth.Curtis says the public will have ample opportunity for input.

Voters could decide funding for several upcoming projects during an October General Obligation Bond Election, pending approval from the Bartlesville City Council in July.

City Engineer Michah Siemers said that city staff has spend the past several months compiling information about requested projects and whitling the $30 million “wish list” down to $17.6 million.

“Staff recommendations are based on several components, including our volunteer, citizen-driven committees, citizen complaints and input, and the observations and experience of our department directors,” Bailey said. “Council members also offer input during this process based on the needs of their wards and the priorities of their constituents. This allows us to consider all the needs from a variety of perspectives, which is an important part of meeting the needs of the community the best we can given our funding limitations.”

Siemers said that once all the input is gathered, City staff will further narrow the list to ensure that approval by voters at the ballot box won’t mean a tax increase for taxpayers.

“After combining all of these avenues of input, staff is tasked with identifying projects for City Council approval and keeping the funding low enough to ensure that our millage rates do not increase,” he said. “That means the tax base will remain the same, and approval of these measures will not result in a tax increase for citizens.”

Siemers said that staff recommended projects primarily consist of the following:

Streets

Sooner Pool expansion Phase 2

Adams Golf Course greens replacement

City facility upgrades

Park projects, including Pathfinder repairs

IT upgrades

Equipment for City departmentsCity Engineer Michah Siemers explains some of the projects they hope to address with its passage.

Siemer concluded by saying that passage of the G-O bond will not increase your taxes.