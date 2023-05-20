Posted: May 20, 2023 8:44 PMUpdated: May 20, 2023 8:47 PM

Chase McNutt

The 15th annual Legacy Hall of Fame Gala sponsored by Arvest Wealth Management took place on Saturday night in downtown Bartlesville at the Community Center. It was led by Laura Jensen with the Bartlesville Community Foundation. The event started off with a welcoming of all the guests, before next leading to a three-course meal.

Later, Jensen would return to give honors to the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville and OKM Music. Jason Barta, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club was the first to receive their award. Barta explained why the Boys & Girls Club has been successful.

After Barta and the Boys and Girls Club, it was OKMs turn to receive recognition. Accepting the award on the behalf of OKM was John Mihm. Mihm shared what OKM was about and thanked others for help in his speech.

Jensen ended the night by thanking those for coming out and looks forward to the Gala for next year.

Barta Full Speech