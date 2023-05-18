Posted: May 18, 2023 2:44 PMUpdated: May 18, 2023 2:44 PM

Matt Jordan & Nathan Thompson

The Montgomery County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Coffeyville teenager.

Sheriff Ron Wade and the Isle family are requesting assistance in locating 18-year-old Caden Isle. He left Wednesday morning at around 9:30 a.m. and has not been seen or heard from since. Isle left with only his laptop and was driving his 2001 Dark Blue Chevy S10 extended cab truck with Kansas Tag number 988MNJ.