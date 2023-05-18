News
Kansas
Posted: May 18, 2023 2:44 PMUpdated: May 18, 2023 2:44 PM
Sheriff's Office Searching for Missing Coffeyville Teen
Matt Jordan & Nathan Thompson
The Montgomery County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Coffeyville teenager.
Sheriff Ron Wade and the Isle family are requesting assistance in locating 18-year-old Caden Isle. He left Wednesday morning at around 9:30 a.m. and has not been seen or heard from since. Isle left with only his laptop and was driving his 2001 Dark Blue Chevy S10 extended cab truck with Kansas Tag number 988MNJ.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Isle should call the sheriff's office at 620-330-1000 and ask to speak with Lt. Detective Chad Dunham or Patrol Sgt. Ricki Long. Anyone outside Montgomery County should contact their local law enforcement agency.
