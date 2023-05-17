Posted: May 17, 2023 2:22 PMUpdated: May 17, 2023 2:23 PM

Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson

Two rural Coffeyville residents are arrested on animal cruelty charges.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Kansas Department of Agriculture served a search warrant on a residence in rural Coffeyville on Tuesday, for animal cruelty.

The Sheriff’s Office and the KDA developed probable cause that many animals on the property and inside the residence were malnourished and being housed in very disturbing conditions. During the search warrant, detectives located and seized over 70 animals from the property including dogs, cats, birds, snakes, chickens, ducks, rabbits, and a lizard, as well as deceased animals. None of the animals had access to food or clean water and they were living in their own fecal matter. Detectives had a local veterinarian respond to the scene to evaluate the animals. The animals were removed from the scene and are being housed at appropriate shelters until further notice.

Detectives arrested Heather Hall and Rafael Luna-Dezonne, both of rural Coffeyville. Hall and Luna-Dezonne were transported to the Montgomery County Department of Corrections. Charges include cruelty to animals: failure to provide food/water/shelter and cruelty to animals: Knowingly kill or injure animals.

This case will be sent to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office for review and proper charging.