News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: May 17, 2023 1:52 PMUpdated: May 17, 2023 3:49 PM
BPD Honors Fallen Officers
Nathan Thompson
A large crowd of people gathered in front of Bartlesville Police Headquarters Wednesday afternoon to pay respect to law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The 2023 Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony was a solemn occasion where officers from across Washington County and law enforcement supporters came together to remember those who fell in the line of duty.
BPD Interim Police Chief Jay Hastings introduced the meaning behind Wednesday's ceremony.
Clayton Johnson, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Oklahoma, provided special remarks on honoring sacrifice and that the law enforcement community is much larger than many people think.
Bartlesville police administration read off the names of 14 Washington County officers who have been killed in the line of duty, followed by a gun salute from the BPD Honor Guard and the playing of Taps.
Fallen officers in Washington County
- Nov. 16, 1907: U.S. Marshal George Williams
- Feb. 15, 1911: Constable Harrison Jones
- Sept. 19, 1912: BIA Officer Robert Bowman
- Jan. 4, 1915: Bartlesville Police Officer William Butler
- April 27, 1915: Dewey Police Officer James Gibson
- Aug. 11, 1918: Dewey Police Chief Walter Mull
- June 22, 1922 - Ochelata City Marshal William Lockett
- Nov. 11, 1922 - Dewey Police Officer Hebert Marlow
- Oct. 25, 1924 - Ochelata City Marshal William Ellis
- Dec. 30, 1935 - Bartlesville Police Officer Henry Cobb
- Oct. 8, 1939 - Ramona City Marshal William Clark
- Oct. 16, 1903 - Bartlesville Police Officer Isaac Lincoln Hicks
- July 27, 2010 - Bartlesville Police K-9 Officer Cooper
- March 25, 2021- Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy Corporal Kyle Davis
Photo by Nathan Thompson
Photo by Nathan Thompson
Photo by Nathan Thompson
Photo by Nathan Thompson
Photo by Nathan Thompson
Photo by Nathan Thompson
Photo by Nathan Thompson
Photo by Nathan Thompson
« Back to News