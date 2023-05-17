The city of Caney will have a new backup water source after an agreement with and the laying of a two inch pipe from Chautauqua RWD #4.

Caney City Administrator Kelley Zellner says using water from Chautauqua RWD #4 will benefit Caney residents, as current backup Timber Hill water goes through a longer process to get to the Caney water treatment facility.

Zellner says Quivera Lake is a spring fed lake, making it one of the few water sources able to replenish itself even during drought conditions. He says the plan to use Copan Lake as a primary water source is still in the works.

Zellner says between Copan Lake and the new Chautauqua RWD #4 backup source, the city will have the option to bypass the current water treatment facility, which would save the city from the current operations and maintenance costs.