Bartlesville
Posted: May 17, 2023 6:02 AMUpdated: May 17, 2023 9:49 AM
OKM 2023 Festival Lineup
Tom Davis
It's here! The official lineup for the OKM Music Festival
OKM Music's Rose Hammerscmidt and John Mihm appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to make the announcement.
We've known for quite some time that Country Music legend Lee Greenwood will haedline the June 9th show at Woolaroc. He will be joined by Jocelle Dobson and Buffalo Rome: The Music of Laurel Canyon. But Rose and John filled us in on the rest!
Here are the Mainstage Artists:
Here is the full lineup:
JUST FOR KIDS
The OKM Music is held each June was named for the Austrian classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. During the years, programs expanded to include everything from classical and contemporary music to bluegrass, gospel and popular music. As the festival continued to evolve and bring on more variety in music genres, the time was ripe for a name change. In 2017, the OK Mozart Music Festival became known as OKM Music, still retaining its early heritage with OKM, but going a step further to include all music.
