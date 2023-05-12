Posted: May 12, 2023 10:04 PMUpdated: May 12, 2023 10:04 PM

Nathan Thompson

Eleven seniors from Copan High School took the next step into adulthood as the newest members of the Class of 2023.

Inside the gymnasium, the ceremony took just about 45 minutes to complete, but it was not short on spirit and cheers from the graduates, their family and friends.

Valedictorian Kennedy Watson says the Copan Class of 2023 learned many lessons along the way, but the most important lesson was that of friendship and relationships with her fellow classmates