Posted: May 12, 2023 9:12 AMUpdated: May 12, 2023 9:14 AM

Tom Davis

Is an education agreement at the state house dead?

Appearing on CAPITOL CALL powered by Phillips 66, State Reps Judd Strom and John B. Kane along with State Senator Julie Daniels said that lawmakers and Gov. Stitt have been working on a plan for teacher pay raises and to put more money into classrooms.

Senator Daniels said that things got so divided that they brought in former Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Taylor, who began working as a mediator on Monday.

Judd Strom said that an agreement needs to be filed by Monday morning.

Things were looking hopeful on Wednesday, but our lawmakes all agreed that it got off the rails in a bit of a hurry.Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City said that on Wednesday night, officials expected to finalize a $750 million agreement, but unfortunately, the House has come back and wants to do some modifications to that agreement.

Senator Daniels said the agreement on Wednesday was for teacher pay raises ranging from $3,000 to $6,000. The raises would have cost $286 million and that ew dollars were also to go back into the state funding formula. The plan also called for an increase of $56 million to the Redbud Fund, which uses medical marijuana tax revenue for eligible public schools, including charter schools, for acquiring and improving school buildings. Daniels said that the House came back and wanted another $100 million in Redbud funds.

Rep. Judd Strom and Rep. Jon B. Kane said that lawmakers must figure out how much money they will spend on education before finalizing a budget.

The lawmkers are set to adjourn by 5 p.m. May 26. The way things look, they could return in special session.