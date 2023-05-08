Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Nowata County

Posted: May 08, 2023 4:25 PM

Nowata Commissioners Discuss Courthouse Improvements

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met for their weekly meeting this Monday morning in which was longer than usual. They started with a proclamation for Nowata County making May 7th – May 13th Oklahoma Home and Community Education week. Commissioners Paul Crupper and Troy Friddle next discussed the updates on the improvements for the courthouse…

 

The Commissioners also approved a purchase agreement for a 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 to the Armstrong Bank. The Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 am in the Nowata County Courthouse Annex and the meeting is open to the public.


