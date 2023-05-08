News
Nowata County
Posted: May 08, 2023
Nowata Commissioners Discuss Courthouse Improvements
Chase McNutt
The Nowata County Commissioners met for their weekly meeting this Monday morning in which was longer than usual. They started with a proclamation for Nowata County making May 7th – May 13th Oklahoma Home and Community Education week. Commissioners Paul Crupper and Troy Friddle next discussed the updates on the improvements for the courthouse…
The Commissioners also approved a purchase agreement for a 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 to the Armstrong Bank. The Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 am in the Nowata County Courthouse Annex and the meeting is open to the public.
